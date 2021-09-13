Mid-week storm system bringing some rain and storms to the Valley

TONIGHT

Isolated evening downpours and thunderstorms are possible this evening with scattered clouds. Rain chances fade into the overnight with a few clouds around. It will stay humid with lows in the mid-60s.

TUESDAY

Tuesday will be another warm and humid day. Expect a mix of sunshine and scattered clouds. A stray afternoon or evening shower or thunderstorm is possible but would be very isolated in coverage. Highs for the day warm back to the mid-80s.

Rain chances will be coming up Tuesday night and clouds increase. A round of showers and thunderstorms will approach from the west as a cold front heads toward the area. This will come with a risk for scattered overnight showers and storms. The front will approach but doesn’t clear the area Tuesday night. This keeps the risk for wet weather in the forecast Wednesday. Overnight lows will be in the mid-60s and it will remain humid.

WEDNESDAY

A cold front will work through the region Wednesday. This feature will bring scattered rain and storms to the Valley and plenty of clouds. Wednesday starts off humid with a chance for some morning showers. Rain chances come up into the early afternoon with scattered thunderstorms expected. The rain and clouds keep highs a tad cooler, reaching the mid-70s. Rain chances come down Wednesday evening as the cold front exits the region. Dew points will also drop off a bit. Expect clearing skies into Wednesday night with lows around 60°.

LOOKING AHEAD

The rest of the week will be mainly dry and warm. That said, there will be a small risk during the afternoons on Thursday, Friday and Saturday for an isolated shower or a stray storm to go up during the peak heating hours. All three days will have plenty of sunshine across the Valley. We are looking at warm temperatures right into early next week. Highs will continue in the 80s.

