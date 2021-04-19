Mid-week cold snap coming, snow returns to the forecast

TONIGHT

Clouds will be on the increase this evening, and we will have a chance at a couple of sprinkles or light showers. The best chance at seeing any raindrops overnight will be north of Youngstown, especially through northern Trumbull and Mercer counties. Any rain that can overcome the drier air at the surface would be light, mainly in the form of isolated sprinkles. Overnight lows will drop to around 40°.

TUESDAY

The cool-down will be underway Tuesday. Skies are looking overcast for the area through the day. An early morning sprinkle isn’t out of the question but would be an isolated occurrence. The added clouds will keep temperatures from warming as much, with highs only making it to around 50°. Most of the day will be dry but rain chances will start to come up into the evening.

The real “fun” begins Tuesday night as a strong cold front approaches the Valley. Rain will develop Tuesday night and temperatures will be falling toward the lower 30s. As the temperatures drop, snow will start mixing with the rain, with a full changeover to snow looking likely by sunrise Wednesday. Most of the snow is going to melt on contact with the unfrozen ground but there is a chance at a little bit of accumulation on traditionally colder spots like grassy surfaces, patios, or car rooftops. Accumulation of a coating to an isolated inch is possible by sunrise.

WEDNESDAY

Snow showers will be ongoing Wednesday morning with cloudy skies and blustery winds. Temperatures will be in the lower 30s in the morning, but wind chills are likely to be in the 20s through the morning. Again, a lot of snow is likely to melt, but a coating to locally 2″ is possible primarily on grassy surfaces, patios and cars before the steadier snow wraps up. Precipitation becomes more hit-and-miss in the afternoon, and temperatures climb toward the upper 30s. This will allow a lot of the afternoon snow to mix with rain.

Occasional snow showers and flurries will continue Wednesday night. Temperatures will drop to the middle to upper 20s for overnight lows. Additional coatings of snow to an isolated 1″ are possible. With the colder air in place, there is a chance we could see snow stick to the pavement in spots, primarily on lesser-traveled side streets and bridges and overpasses. There is also a low chance at a little patchy black ice developing anywhere standing water remains on the roads after the sun sets. Widespread travel impacts are unlikely but do keep an eye out for patchy slick spots. Also worth mentioning will be Wednesday night wind chills. Winds will remain a bit blustery, and wind chills as low as the upper teens are possible overnight.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures will stay cold Thursday, but will already be on the rebound with highs in the mid-40s. Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy and blustery with a continued chance for an occasional mix of rain and snow possible. Even though highs will be in the 40s, blustery winds will drive wind chills into the 30s Thursday. We will end the workweek with another nice day and more spring-like temperatures returning. Friday will have a mix of sun and scattered clouds. Highs will warm toward the upper 50s. Saturday starts off nice but the day will end with the chance for showers increasing. Rain chances linger early Sunday.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.