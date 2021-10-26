Mid-week break in the rain starts Wednesday, next storm brings more showers to end the week

TONIGHT

The lake effect showers will taper off early tonight and the blustery winds come down a bit after midnight. Skies will remain mostly cloudy overnight and temperatures aren’t going to move much. Lows will drop to the lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday will be much drier but it’s still going to be pretty dreary overall. The morning remains mainly cloudy. Clouds are going to start thinning out into the evening and we will look for a glimpse of the sun just before sunset. Areas that can break into a little late-afternoon sun will see temperatures jump to the mid-50s for highs. Skies continue clearing out into the evening, becoming partly to mostly clear. It will be a colder night with lows around 40° and a chance for some upper 30s at daybreak Thursday.

THURSDAY

If you’re looking for a day to get some of those leaves raked up, this is the day. We will start the morning with a little sun. It will be a warmer day with temperatures rising to the mid-60s for highs. Clouds will increase through the afternoon, turning overcast again by the late afternoon. Winds will also be coming up again by the evening. We will see rain chances coming up Thursday night with showers likely into Friday morning. Lows will be near 50°.

LOOKING AHEAD

More dreary and soggy weather arrives Friday and to start of the weekend. Rain is likely throughout the day Friday with overcast skies and temperatures hovering around 50°. As of now, plan for soggy weather during high school football games with little movement in temperatures. Saturday will also have a lot of clouds with bouts of showers and sprinkles. We end the weekend with a few lingering morning showers or sprinkles on Halloween morning. Rain chances fade into Halloween afternoon with a little sunshine and highs in the middle to upper 50s.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.