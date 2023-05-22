(WKBN) – We are approaching the unofficial start of summer with Memorial Day weekend.

This is the week that you test out the grill and get your summer outdoor activities going.

The weather forecast this week does feature more dry weather than wet. There are a few small chances for rain showers to sneak back into the picture.

Looking at the week leading up to Memorial Day

Most of the week will be nice with only a few chances for showers. Temperatures will be up and down.

There is a small risk for an isolated shower Wednesday afternoon.

Wednesday will feature a cold front into the afternoon that will also try to trigger a shower along it as it sweeps through.

We will turn cooler behind the cold front into the middle of the week. Temperatures will drop into the 30’s by Thursday and Friday mornings. We will have to watch for the chance of light frost.

Looking into your Memorial Day weekend, you can expect warming temperatures and a better chance of staying dry, than getting wet at this point.

Will it be a hot Memorial Day Weekend?

The weekend will feature highs in the middle to upper 70s and lows in the middle to upper 40s. Clouds will filter the sun through the weekend.

The risk for rain showers will hinge on a storm system working up the east coast of the United States.

The track and movement of this storm need to be watched. Right now, the bulk of the storm system will try and stay south of our region keeping the rain threat away.

Memorial Day Weather Forecast

The weather forecast through the week is mainly dry.

Saturday will be a partly sunny day with temperatures starting in the middle 40s and climbing through the middle 70s into the afternoon.

Sunday will feature scattered clouds with a very small risk of a shower. Right now, it looks like most of the rain will stay south of our region. We are watching the track and path of the east coast storm system. High temperatures will climb into the middle 70s.

Memorial Day weather will feature scattered clouds and temperatures pushing into the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. The day will start in the lower 50s. The risk of a shower is low at this point. Again, we are watching to see how far north the East Coast storm system moves.

You can always watch radar to find out where the rain is right now.