Heat, humidity and shower chances return for the middle of the upcoming week

WEATHER HEADLINES:



— Maybe an isolated shower Saturday night…lows in the mid 60s

— Sunny, cooler and less humid Sunday…highs near 80

— Warmer, but still sunny, Monday…highs in the upper 80s

— Humidity and chances for showers and storms return for the second half of next week…highs mainly in the upper 80s

— Warm and humid weather will last into the start of next weekend with highs near 90