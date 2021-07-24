Maybe a morning shower then some afternoon sun for your Sunday

Even more sunshine in the forecast to start next week

WEATHER HEADLINES:

— Becoming partly cloudy tonight with overnight showers possible…LOW: 68
— Maybe a morning shower then partly sunny Sunday…HIGH: 85
— Sunny skies Monday…LOW: 63…HIGH: 84
— Mostly sunny Tuesday…LOW: 62…HIGH: 86
— Mostly sunny Wednesday and a spotty shower…LOW: 65…HIGH: 85
— Chance for showers or storms Thursday…LOW: 67…HIGH: 81
— Mostly sunny Friday…LOW: 64…HIGH: 78
— Sunny skies next Saturday…LOW: 58…HIGH: 81
— Mostly sunny next Sunday…LOW: 63…HIGH: 86

