Maybe a leftover shower and falling temps for your Saturday

Chances for more snow showers in the forecast for Sunday and Tuesday
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Cloudy skies with scattered showers and rising temps to the low 40s tonight
— Chance for morning rain showers Saturday then temps falling from near 40 to the low 30s
— Chance of more rain or snow showers Sunday…LOW: 32…HIGH: 40
— Mostly cloudy Monday…LOW: 33…HIGH: 38
— Chance for lake effect snow showers Tuesday…LOW: 30…HIGH: 37
— Mostly cloudy Wednesday…LOW: 29…HIGH: 38
— Mostly cloudy Thursday…LOW: 28…HIGH…37
— Mostly cloudy next Friday…LOW: 26…HIGH: 35