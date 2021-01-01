Maybe a leftover shower and falling temps for your Saturday

ICY ROADS POSSIBLE LATE MORNING. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY UNTIL 1pmWintry mix develops after Daybreak this morning. A two hour window of sleet, freezing rain possible then turning to all rain late morning and afternoon. Rain into the afternoon could be heavy at times. High in the lower 40's. Flood Warning for Eagle Creek at Phalanx Station is also in effect. Be alert for standing water on roads there.

SCATTERED RAIN FRIDAY NIGHTScattered rain showers for Friday night, and a low in the upper 30's.