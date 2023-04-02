March has come and gone, and while this is the first month this year where were don’t have to recap the well-above-average temperatures, we do need to talk about how March was a wet month across the area.

How much rain did Youngstown receive during March?

It will likely come as no surprise when I say that March was a wet month across the region. Throughout the month, the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport recorded at least a trace of rainfall on 21 days. There were three days when the airport picked up just under an inch of rain.

Overall, the airport recorded 4.56 inches of rain during March, which was 1.35 inches above normal. If we received another half inch of rain, the month would have gone down as one of the wettest Marches on record. In addition to the rain, there was also snow recorded during March.

How much snow did Youngstown record during March?

With how warm 2023 has been so far, January and February both saw well below-average snowfall, and March was no different. 4.6 inches of snow was recorded at the airport during March, which is just shy of 6 inches below normal.

How strong were the wind gusts in Youngstown during March?

While March did bring some nice weather to the Valley, we also, unfortunately, experienced some severe weather and some gusty winds during the last Saturday of the month, which knocked out power for thousands across the area. Winds on this day were sustained up to almost 50 mph with even stronger wind gusts. On this day, the wind did gust up to 61 mph at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport.

How warm was it in Youngstown during March?

Unlike January and February, when the average temperature was over 8 degrees above normal, March was closer to normal. Overall the average temperature was 38 degrees, which is just under 1 degree above normal. The warmest temperature during the month was 65 degrees which was the high temperature on the 25th. The coldest temperature was 18 degrees which was the low temperature on the 15th and the 19th.

What is the weather looking like for April?

At the beginning of each month, the Climate Prediction Center(CPC) issues a monthly outlook showing what part of the countries will likely experience above or below-normal temperatures and precipitation. For our area, temperatures are leaning above normal for April. Our area also is leaning toward above-normal precipitation during April,

Looking closer at the next couple of days, warm temperatures and chances for rain are in the forecast. A few showers will be possible on both Monday and Tuesday. The middle of the week is looking wet, with showers and thunderstorms likely on Wednesday.

Chance of rain over the next 5 days.

The week will be warmer here in the Valley. Temperatures will jump in the 60s on both Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the next 7 days, with highs in the middle to upper 70s.

Forecasted high temperatures for the next 7 days.

For a full look at what to expect over the next week, check out the 7-day forecast.