We are just a few days away from the start of March and the beginning of Meteorological Spring. After what was a mild January and what is right now the second warmest February on record, you may be wondering if these warmer temperatures will last or if we will see colder weather and some snow as we head into March.

What is the weather normally like during March in Youngstown, Ohio?

During March, it will start to get warmer outside. The normal high temperature throughout March starts at 41° at the beginning and climbs to 53° by the end of the month. While the normal low temperature will stay at or below freezing throughout the month, it will be at 24° at the start and will climb to the freezing mark by the end. Overall, the average temperature for the month is just over 37°.

In terms of precipitation, Youngstown averages around 3.21 inches of rain and 10.5 inches of snow during the month.

What weather can I expect in March?

March will start out on a warm note, with temperatures forecasted to be in the upper 50s and low 60s on the first day of the month. March will also start out with a few chances for rain and snow showers throughout the first four days of the month.

Forecasted high temperatures over the next seven days.

Chances of precipitation over the next 7 days.

Overall for the month as a whole, the Climate Prediction Center is forecasting that throughout March, Northeast Ohio and Northwest Pennsylvania have an equal chance of seeing below or above-average temperatures.

According to the CPC, precipitation for the month is trending above average for the area.

Throughout March, keep up to date with the weather by checking out the 7-day forecast.