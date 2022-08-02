(WYTV)

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Partly cloudy and upper 60’s this morning.

Mainly sunny today, after an early morning sprinkle chance. High around 80°.

Mostly clear and upper 50’s.



TURNING HOT AND HAZY WEDNESDAY; STORMS FOR LATE WEEK

Hazy sunshine Wednesday, high in the lower 90’s.

Increasing clouds Wednesday night with isolated shower or storm overnight. Low around 70°.

Upper 80’s and hot Thursday, chance for showers and storms into the afternoon.

Scattered showers and storms Thursday night. Low in the lower 70’s and muggy.

Cooler Friday in the lower 80’s with chance for showers and a few storms.

Isolated shower or storm Friday night, low in the upper 60’s.



ISOLATED STORMS POSSIBLE THIS WEEKEND

Mid 80’s Saturday, partly sunny with a chance for a few isolated showers or storms.

Isolated shower or storm Saturday night, low around 70°.

Mid to upper 80’s Sunday with isolated showers or storms under partly sunny skies.

Lower 70’s Sunday night, chance for an isolated shower or storm.



MAINLY DRY MONDAY, ISOLATED STORM CHANCE TUESDAY

High in the low to mid 80’s Monday.

Partly sunny and a slight chance for a shower or storm.

Partly cloudy and low around 60° Monday night.

High in the mid 80’s Tuesday, chance for isolated shower or storm.