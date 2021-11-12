Mainly sunny and cooler for Friday

(WYTV)-

FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Wet roads and damp leaves this morning. Temperatures in the low to mid 40’s.

A dry day, with skies becoming mostly sunny. Cooler and still a little breezy. High 53° around 3pm.



SHOWERS RETURN TONIGHT, COOLING FOR A MIX INTO SATURDAY

Increasing clouds and some rain developing into the evening. Colder overnight, with a low in the lower 30’s by Daybreak Saturday morning.



CHILLY WEEKEND, WINTRY MIX OR RAIN SHOWERS

Light rain with a snow mix for early Saturday. Chance for a few sprinkles or a light rain shower and cooler. High in the low to mid 40’s.

Mainly Cloudy Saturday night, with a slight chance for a rain/snow shower.

Chilly Sunday. High only in the upper 30’s and snow shower chance early, mixing with and turning to mainly rain showers into the afternoon.

Lower 30’s and a chance for a few snow showers Sunday night.



CHILLY EARLY WEEK, WARMING MID WEEK

Upper 30’s Monday with scattered rain/snow in the morning, turning to rain chance afternoon.

Mid to upper 20’s and partly cloudy Monday night.

Partly sunny Tuesday. High in the lower 40’s.

Mid 30’s Tuesday night and partly cloudy.

Partly sunny and warmer for Wednesday, high in the mid to upper 50’s.



SHOWERS DEVELOP WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY

Low to mid 40’s Wednesday night, with showers developing.

Mainly cloudy Thursday with a few showers as cooler air approaches. High in the mid 50’s.

Cloudy with a shower chance Thursday night, mixing with snow late. Low in the lower 30’s.

Mostly cloudy next Friday, high in the lower 40’s.