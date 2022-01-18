Mainly cloudy with early flurries Tuesday

(WYTV)
TUESDAY OUTLOOK
Light snow overnight, a dusting. Still slow going for travel, with side streets the main problem area. Temperatures in the low to mid 20’s this morning.
Mainly morning snow flurries. Cloudy today, with a high in the upper 20’s.
Cloudy tonight, early evening low in the mid 20’s. Warming into the lower 30’s by Daybreak.
WARMING WEDNESDAY AHEAD OF ARCTIC AIR
Chance for light snow early Wednesday, mixing with rain into the late morning. Chance for light rain into the afternoon. High in the upper 30’s.
Turning colder Wednesday night, low in the mid teens. Roads could be slick into Thursday morning.
SNOW SHOWER CHANCE THURSDAY
Chance for a few snow showers Thursday, high only around 20°.
Bitter cold for Thursday night into Friday morning. Clear skies, and temperatures falling just below zero.
Cold Friday, high in the upper teens and partly sunny. Low just below zero Friday night and partly cloudy.
NOT AS COLD THIS WEEKEND, CHANCE FOR ISOLATED SNOW SHOWERS EARLY WEEK
High in the lower 20’s Saturday with a slight chance for light snow showers.
Warmer into Sunday morning, low in the low to mid teens.
Mid 20’s and cloudy for Sunday. Slight chance for snow showers, but mainly cloudy.
Upper teens and a chance for light snow Sunday night.
Mid 20’s and a chance for snow showers Monday.
High around 30° Tuesday, with cloudy skies and a few snow showers.