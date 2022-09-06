(WYTV)

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Patchy fog and drizzle or mist this morning. Temperatures in the mid 60’s.

Mostly cloudy today with a chance for an afternoon shower or storm, high in the mid to upper 70’s.

A shower or weak storm possible tonight, low in the lower 60’s.



SLIGHT CHANCE FOR A SHOWER BEFORE LATE WEEK SUNSHINE

Morning drizzle and mainly cloudy Wednesday, high in the upper 70’s.

Becoming partly cloudy late Wednesday night, low in the mid 50’s.

Mostly sunny Thursday, high around 80°.

Partly cloudy and mid to upper 50’s Thursday night.



LOOKING GOOD FOR FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

Mostly sunny and low to mid 80’s Friday.

Partly cloudy and low around 60° Friday night.



LATE WEEKEND RAIN AND STORMS

Partly sunny Saturday with a slight chance for a late day shower. High in the lower 80’s.

Shower chance Saturday night, low in the low to mid 60’s.

Upper 70’s Sunday with showers and storms likely.

Scattered showers and a thunderstorm chance Sunday night. Low in the mid 60’s.

Mid to upper 70’s Monday with partly sunny skies and an isolated shower or storm chance.

Isolated shower or storm chance Monday night, low in the upper 50’s.

Partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm chance Tuesday. High in the low to mid 70’s.