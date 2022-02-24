THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Chance for light snow or flurries this morning. Cloudy overall today with a chance for rain into the late afternoon. High in the mid to upper 30’s.



WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR THE VALLEY GOES ACTIVE TONIGHT UNTIL MID-MORNING FRIDAY

A wintry mix of rain, sleet and freezing rain tonight toward 10 pm, changing to all rain late overnight in Columbiana.

Further North in Trumbull and Mercer Counties we expect to see snow continue deeper into the evening. 1″-2″ possible there.

Then the line of sleet and freezing rain will advance North into Trumbull and Mercer. As the storm center shifts Northeast of the area, another band of mixed precipitation possible toward 5am, then turning to all snow as colder air is drawn in to shut down the mixed precipitation.

Untreated roads expected to be slick late this evening, overnight and early Friday. Prepare to add extra time for travel.



A few flurries in the afternoon Friday. High in the lower 30’s.



COLDER INTO SATURDAY MORNING, LIGHT SNOW INTO SUNDAY EVENING

Colder into Saturday morning, low around 10°. Mostly cloudy.

Partly sunny Saturday, high in the lower 30’s.

Warmer Saturday night, low around 20°.

Partly sunny Sunday with a chance for light snow into the late afternoon and evening. High Sunday in the mid 30’s.

Low Sunday night dropping to around 10°.



QUIET AND WARMING INTO NEXT WEEK

Partly sunny Monday, high in the mid 30’s.

Partly cloudy Monday night, warmer, low in the low to mid 20’s.

Mostly cloudy and mid to upper 30’s Tuesday.

Upper teens and cloudy Tuesday night.

Warmer Wednesday and Thursday. Dry, with scattered clouds and sunshine.

High Wednesday 40° and 50° for Thursday.