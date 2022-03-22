(WYTV)

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Partly cloudy and mid to upper 30’s this morning.

Sunny early with increasing clouds and a light rain chance late day. High in the upper 50’s.



TUESDAY NIGHT

Showers possible tonight and likely overnight toward Daybreak. Low in the mid 40’s.



RAIN, GUSTY WINDS LIKELY WEDNESDAY WITH EVENING STORMS

Off and on showers and afternoon thunderstorms likely for Wednesday, high around 60° with gusty winds. Mid 40’s Wednesday night with showers and storm chance continuing through 2am.

Some storms could be strong.



FALLING TEMPERATURES INTO LATE WEEK AS ANOTHER STORM SYSTEM MOVES IN

Mostly cloudy with isolated shower chance Thursday. High in the mid to upper 50’s.

Upper 30’s Thursday night and a shower chance.

Scattered showers and cooler Friday. High in the upper 40’s.



SNOW MIX FOR THE WEEKEND

Low to mid 30’s into Friday night/Saturday morning. Rain could mix with snow and a low in the lower 30’s. Less than an inch of accumulation, mainly in the lawns into Saturday morning.

Scattered rain or snow showers and chilly Saturday. High around 40°.

Low in the mid to upper 20’s Saturday night and a chance for snow showers.

Rain or snow chance Sunday, high in the mid 30’s.



COLD INTO MONDAY

Low in the mid 20’s Sunday night and flurries or light snow chance.

Mostly cloudy Monday with a slight sprinkle chance. High in the lower 40’s.

Mid 20’s and mostly cloudy Monday night.

Low to mid 40’s Tuesday with a chance for a shower with mainly cloudy skies.