Mainly cloudy for Wednesday

(WYTV)

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Trumbull and Mercer County roads are mainly damp this morning. Road temperatures are at or slightly above freezing, so be alert for slick bridges and overpasses. Temperatures in the lower 30’s. Wind chills in the mid to upper 20’s.

Sunshine and clouds today with a chance for flurries or sprinkles as we warm up into the lower 40’s.



SLIGHT CHANCE FOR MIXED PRECIPITATION TONIGHT AND THURSDAY

Chance for a light rain/snow mix tonight, but mainly cloudy. Low around 30°.

Low to mid 40’s Thursday and mainly cloudy. A sprinkle or flurry possible.

Partly cloudy Thursday night, low in the upper 20’s.



SUNNY FRIDAY, WARMING UP THIS WEEKEND

Back into the mid to upper 40’s and mostly sunny.

Chilly and clear Friday night. Low in the upper 20’s.

Low to mid 50’s for Saturday and mostly sunny.

Low in the low to mid 30’s Saturday night and partly cloudy.

Mid 50’s for Sunday and partly sunny.

Upper 30’s for a warmer Monday morning.



INTO THE 60’s NEXT WEEK

High around 60° Monday and partly sunny.

Low 40’s Monday night and partly cloudy.

High in the low to mid 60’s Tuesday and partly sunny.

Low around 50° Tuesday night.

60° and mostly cloudy Wednesday with a slim chance for a shower, 20%.