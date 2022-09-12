MONDAY OUTLOOK

Mostly cloudy overall Monday.

Temperatures in the mid to upper 60’s. It’s humid, in the mid to upper 60’s.

A little bit of everything today, mainly cloudy with some sun at times. A few showers or weak storms possible. High in the lower 70’s.

Isolated shower or storm tonight, mainly cloudy and low to mid 50’s.



CLOUDY WITH A SHOWER CHANCE TUESDAY

An isolated shower chance for Tuesday, mainly in the morning, and a high around 70°.

Partly cloudy Tuesday night, low in the mid 50’s.



SUNNY AND SEASONAL FOR WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY, COOL OVERNIGHTS

Mostly sunny Wednesday. High in the mid to upper 70’s.

Partly cloudy and mid 50’s Wednesday night.

Mostly sunny Thursday, high in the mid 70’s.

Partly cloudy and cool in the lower 50’s Thursday night.

Mostly sunny and upper 70’s Friday.

Partly cloudy and low around 60° into Saturday morning.



BEAUTIFUL WEEKEND

High around 80° and continued sunshine Saturday.

Low around 60° Saturday night and partly cloudy.

Sunny Sunday, with a high in the lower 80’s.

Increasing clouds Sunday night, low in the upper 50’s.

Chance for showers Monday, high in the upper 70’s.