Mainly cloudy for Friday

TODAYAround 1" to 2" of snow fell last night. Add time to dust off your car, and side-streets could be slick this morning.

Light snow or flurries are expected early. It will be cold and breezy, with temperatures in the middle teens and wind chills in the mid-single-digits. It will be mostly cloudy today, with a high in the mid-20s.

TONIGHTMostly cloudy and cold temperatures are coming tonight, with a low in the lower teens. There is a chance for a few flurries.

WARMER FRIDAYIt will be partly sunny and a little warmer Friday, with a high around 30°. The low is in the lower-teens again Friday night, and it will be mostly cloudy.

SNOW AND TURNING COLDER FOR THE WEEKENDTemperatures in the mid-20s are expected on Saturday, with snow showers likely into the afternoon.