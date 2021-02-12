TODAY
Cloudy with flurries for this morning. Temperatures in the mid to upper teens. Wind chills in the middle single digits. Cloudy with some sunny breaks today. High in the upper 20s.
TONIGHT
Mostly cloudy and low in the middle teens tonight.
ISOLATED SNOW SATURDAY NIGHT
Mid 20s Saturday with sunshine and clouds in the morning and snow showers developing into the afternoon. Isolated snow showers Saturday night. An inch or less accumulation. Low in the middle teens.
CHILLY AND MAINLY CLOUDY SUNDAY
Slight chance for isolated snow or flurries Sunday. Mostly cloudy. High in the mid to upper 20s.
Low in the lower teens into Monday morning. Mostly cloudy.
COLD MONDAY WITH STORM IMPACTING THE VALLEY
Cold with scattered snow developing for Monday, high in the upper teens.
Snow showers likely Monday night with a low in the middle teens. Accumulations are likely.
WARM AIR MOVES IN MONDAY NIGHT INTO TUESDAY
Snow likely Tuesday with a warmer high around 30°. Storm track is still in question and a wintry mix could cut into accumulation totals.
COLDER INTO WEDNESDAY
Temperatures fall into the middle single digits into Wednesday morning with isolated snow showers. Mostly cloudy and colder Wednesday, high in the mid 20s.
ANOTHER STORM TO ARRIVE LATE WEEK
Cloudy and middle teens into Thursday morning.
Snow showers Thursday, chance for a wintry mix. High in the upper 20s.
Low in the lower 20s with snow showers Thursday night.
High in the mid to upper 20s Friday with chance for snow showers.
Mainly cloudy for Friday
Storm system Monday into Tuesday with accumulating snow likely
