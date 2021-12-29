Mainly cloudy conditions continue to wrap up 2021

WEDNESDAY EVENING OUTLOOK

More clouds will stick with us as you are out and about for the evening drive. Tracking the risk of a few showers or some drizzle to develop into the later evening and overnight. Temperatures will slowly slide into the upper 30’s and low 40’s tonight.

LOOKING INTO NEW YEAR’S EVE

A few light rain showers are possible as we head into Thursday morning. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 30’s. Mostly cloudy skies stick around for the day Thursday with still the risk of pockets of drizzle or an isolated shower around, especially the first half of the day. Highs will again reach the middle 40’s for Thursday afternoon. Thursday night stays mainly cloudy as lows stay mild, only dropping to near 40 degrees for the start of your New Year’s Eve morning. Mostly cloudy skies will continue Friday for your New Year’s Eve plans minus a stray sprinkle or pocket of drizzle. Temperatures will stay mild near 50 for your New Year’s Eve high.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK

Our weather turns much colder as we wrap up the holiday weekend and head into next week. Steady moderate to even heavy rain showers Saturday turn to snow shower chances as we go into Sunday as early highs in the low 40’s will drop into the 30’s on Sunday evening. Expect temperatures to start in the upper teens on Monday and only recover into the upper 20’s for highs with a few snow showers possible. The cold spell only lasts a day as we are back into the 30’s on Tuesday and into the mid 40’s again on Wednesday as we wait for the next storm system to reach the area.