TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Lower-30s this morning. Roads are mainly wet, but a few slick spots are possible. There could still be high water in spots, and flood warnings start expiring through the day as water recedes.

Mostly cloudy to partly sunny this afternoon — a high around 40°.



WINTRY MIX INTO WEDNESDAY TURNING TO LIGHT RAIN

Cloudy overnight with light snow or rain/snow mix by the morning drive. Low around 30°.

Light snow or rain mix for Wednesday morning, with mainly light rain into late morning and early afternoon. High in the low- to mid-40s.



Clearing skies Wednesday night, low in the mid-20s.



QUIET AND WARMING LATE WEEK

Partly to mostly sunny Thursday. High in the mid to upper-40s.

Partly cloudy and low around 30° Thursday night.

Low- to mid-50s Friday with partly sunny skies and a chance for a late-day rain shower.



COLD WEEKEND, ACCUMULATING SNOW LIKELY SATURDAY

Rain mixing with then changing to snow into Saturday morning. Low in the mid-20s.

Cold for Saturday with snow showers likely. Temperatures are steady in the mid-20s. A good 20° below normal for March.

Chance for snow showers Saturday night and cold. Low in the middle teens.

Sunday is mostly cloudy with an early flurry chance. High in the low- to mid-30s.

Mostly cloudy and low-30s for Sunday night.



WARMER INTO MONDAY, WINTRY MIX CHANCE TUESDAY

High around 50° Monday and mostly cloudy.

Low-30s Monday night and mostly cloudy.

Chance for a rain or snow shower Tuesday, high in the low- to mid-40s.