THURSDAY OUTLOOK
Mostly cloudy with sun at times this morning. High in the lower 80’s.
Slight chance for an isolated shower or storm into the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy tonight and muggy. Low in the mid 60’s.
WARM WITH SOME SUNSHINE FOR FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Mid 80’s and humid for Friday. Partly sunny.
Mid 60’s and mostly cloudy Friday night.
Mostly sunny Saturday with a slim storm chance into the afternoon. High in the mid 80’s.
Mid to upper 60’s Saturday night and mostly cloudy.
STORM CHANCE INCREASES SUNDAY AS WARMER AIR MOVES IN
Mid 80’s Sunday with isolated storms possible into the afternoon.
Upper 60’s and a chance for an isolated storm Sunday night.
WARM WEATHER NEXT WEEK WITH MID-WEEK STORMS
Partly sunny and hot for Monday. High in the mid to upper 80’s and humid.
Upper 60’s and mostly cloudy Monday night.
Partly sunny Tuesday with a slight storm chance into the afternoon. Continued warm, high in the mid to upper 80’s.
Upper 60’s Tuesday night and cloudy.
Partly sunny Wednesday with an isolated storm chance into the afternoon. High near 90°.
Isolated storms Wednesday night. Low in the upper 60’s.
Low to mid 80’s next Thursday with a chance for an isolated shower or storm into the afternoon.
Mainly cloudy and humid Thursday
