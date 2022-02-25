FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Early morning chance for light drizzle or freezing mist. Lower 30’s. Falling temperatures into the upper 20’s

by mid-day and mid 20’s late afternoon. Chance for a few flurries.



COLDER TONIGHT

Low in the lower teens overnight. Chance for a few flurries.



CHILLY, MAINLY QUIET AND DRY FOR THE WEEKEND

High in the low to mid-30’s and partly sunny skies.

A little warmer Saturday night, with a low in the lower-20’s and some clouds.

Low to mid-30’s Sunday with increasing clouds and a chance for light snow late day.

Colder Sunday night, with spotty snow showers. Low in the middle teens.



CLOSER TO SEASONAL AVERAGES NEXT WEEK

Cold and partly sunny Monday, high in the lower-30’s.

Warmer Monday night, low in the low to mid-20’s.

Average temperatures around 40° late February early March

Upper-30’s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Mainly cloudy with a slight

chance both days for a light wintry mix of snow or rain.



QUIET LATE WEEK

Upper teens into Wednesday morning and cloudy.

Mostly cloudy on Thursday and Friday. Highs in the upper-30’s.