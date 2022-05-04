(WYTV)

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Mid 50’s and light rain this morning.

Cooler today with an early shower, mostly cloudy overall. High only in the upper 50’s.



COOL TONIGHT, WARMING THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy and a low in the mid 40’s tonight.

Partly sunny and upper 60’s Thursday.



RAIN DEVELOPING THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY

Shower chance Thursday overnight into Friday. Low around 50°.

Rain showers likely Friday, with chance for afternoon thunderstorms. High in the mid to upper 50’s.

Rain likely Friday night. Low around 50°.



LINGERING SHOWER SATURDAY BUT DRY AND SEASONAL SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy Saturday with isolated rain shower. High in the upper 50’s.

Partly cloudy and low to mid 40’s Saturday night.

Nice for Mother’s Day, high in the upper 60’s and sunshine and clouds.

Mid 40’s and partly cloudy Sunday night.



BEAUTIFUL STRETCH OF WEATHER NEXT WEEK

Nice Monday, high near 70° and mostly sunny.

Mid 40’s and clear skies Monday night.

Low to mid 70’s and mostly sunny Tuesday.

Low in the upper 40’s Tuesday night and partly cloudy.

Sunshine and clouds Wednesday, high in the upper 70’s.