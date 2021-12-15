Mainly cloudy and continued mild for Wednesday

(WYTV)-

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Mostly cloudy and warmer this morning. We’re in the lower 40’s. Mainly a cloudy Wednesday. Chance for an isolated sprinkle or brief shower. High in the lower 50’s.



BREEZY AND MILD TONIGHT

Cloudy and mild tonight. Low in the mid to upper 40’s.



GUSTY WINDS WITH LATE DAY RAIN THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy, breezy Thursday. Near record high around 60°. (RECORD HIGH 61° in 1984)

Showers developing late afternoon and into Thursday night. Wind gusts up to 30mph tomorrow and into early evening.

Rain showers likely Thursday night, mainly early. Cooling into the mid 30’s by Daybreak Friday.



COOLER FRIDAY WITH RAIN INTO THE EVENING

Mostly cloudy and mid 40’s for a cooler day Friday. Slight chance for a sprinkle.

Rain showers likely Friday night. Overnight low in the mid 30’s, with a rain/snow mix toward dawn Saturday.



WINTRY MIX SATURDAY, LIGHT SNOW SUNDAY

High around 40° Saturday, with rain or rain/snow mix.

Chance for snow showers Saturday night. Low in the mid to upper 20’s.

Colder Sunday. High in the mid 30’s with isolated snow showers.

Partly cloudy and chilly Sunday night. Low in the low to mid 20’s.



SEASONAL TEMPERATURES NEXT WEEK

Partly sunny and a high around 40° Monday.

Mid to upper 20’s and partly cloudy Monday night.

Mid to upper 30’s Tuesday, with isolated rain/snow mix.

Partly cloudy and mid to upper 20’s Tuesday night.

High in the lower 40’s Wednesday, mainly clouds with some sunny breaks.