WINTER WEATHER SAFETY AWARENESS WEEK in Ohio..

Now is the time to have your car prepped for the winter season.

~Jumper cables, a small shovel, salt or kitty litter to get traction if you slide off the road into heavier snow.

~Don’t run on E, have gas in the tank, especially during dangerous cold.

~Have blankets, extra gloves and hats, some bottled water and non-perishable food if you’re

stranded for a longer time-frame.



MONDAY OUTLOOK

Winter coats, hats and gloves for school this morning.

Flurries this morning, lower 30’s.

Partly sunny and chilly today, high around 40°.



SNOW TO MIXED PRECIPITATION TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy tonight, low in the mid 20’s.

Chance for snow late morning, with a snow/rain mix into Tuesday afternoon, high in the lower 40’s.

Scattered rain, changing to snow showers Tuesday night. Light accumulation possible.

Low in the lower 30’s.

Upper 30’s and mostly cloudy Wednesday with a chance for light rain or snow showers.



SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY INTO THURSDAY

Rain/snow mix Wednesday night, becoming all snow showers late. Low in the upper 20’s. Scattered snow showers Thursday, high in the mid to upper 30’s. Accumulations possible.

Isolated snow showers Thursday night, low in the lower 20’s.



COLDEST AIR OF THE SEASON COMING FOR THE WEEKEND

Partly sunny with a chance for snow showers Friday, high in the lower 30’s.

Colder Friday night, chance for isolated snow showers and a low in the mid to upper teens. Sunny but frigid Saturday. High only in the upper 20’s. That’s about 20° colder than normal.

Chance for isolated snow showers Saturday night, low in the mid to upper teens.

Partly to mostly sunny Sunday. High in the low to mid 30’s.

Partly cloudy and a low in the low to mid 20’s Sunday night.

Mostly sunny and mid to upper 30’s Monday.