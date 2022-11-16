(WYTV)

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Low to mid 30’s this morning. Wind chills in the mid 20’s though with gusty winds.

Mainly overcast today, better chance for snow showers comes closer to dusk.

High in the mid 30’s.



LAKE EFFECT SNOW KICKS IN TONIGHT

Scattered snow showers tonight, an inch or less. Low 30°. Higher accumulations in the lake-shore counties of Lake, Geauga, Ashtabula, Crawford and Erie.



EARLY SNOW SHOWERS THURSDAY AND AGAIN FRIDAY MORNING

Scattered snow showers, mainly early Thursday, high in the mid 30’s.

Colder Thursday night, chance for snow showers. Low in the mid 20’s.

Early snow showers Friday, partly sunny and cold in the afternoon. High in the lower 30’s.



FRIGID FOR THE WEEKEND, LAKE-EFFECT SNOW SUNDAY

Partly cloudy and frigid Friday night, low in the upper teens. Partly sunny Saturday with a high only around 30°. About 20° below average.

Partly cloudy and cold Saturday night…low in the upper teens.

Partly sunny with a chance for a few lake-effect snow showers at times. High only in the upper 20’s.

Partly cloudy and upper teens Sunday night.



WARMING UP NEXT WEEK

Partly sunny Monday, and a warmer upper 30’s.

Partly cloudy and warmer Monday night, in the mid 20’s.

Partly sunny and low to mid 40’s Tuesday.

Partly cloudy and upper 20’s Tuesday night.

Upper 40’s and partly sunny for the day before Thanksgiving!