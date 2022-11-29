TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Mostly cloudy this morning, temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

Mainly cloudy today, with sunshine at times. Warmer today, with a high around 50°.



WINDS PICK UP AND RAIN LIKELY OVERNIGHT

Cloudy skies with overnight showers developing. Windy, with 30mph gusts possible. If you have inflatable decorations outside, keep them deflated tonight and Wednesday.



FALLING TEMPERATURES WEDNESDAY

Scattered showers Wednesday, early morning temperatures in the mid 50s, falling into the mid 30s through the day. Rain changing to snow showers into the afternoon.

Gusty winds, up to 40mph possible.



COLDER WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Chance for snow showers Wednesday night, low in the mid 20s.



QUIET WEATHER THURSDAY, WARMER FRIDAY

Partly sunny and chilly in the mid 30s Thursday.

Partly cloudy Thursday night, low in the low to mid 20s.

Mostly sunny and warmer Friday. High in the mid 40s.

Chance for rain showers Friday night, low in the upper 30s.



FALLING TEMPERATURES WITH A RAIN TO SNOW MIX SATURDAY

Early high in the lower 50s Saturday, with falling temperatures through the day.

Rain showers mixing to snow showers late day.

Upper 20s and chance for a snow shower Saturday night.

Sun and clouds Sunday in the upper 30s.

Isolated rain and snow showers Sunday night. Low in the lower 30s.



MILD EARLY WEEEK WITH RAIN LIKLEY TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy and chance for a shower Monday, high in the low to mid 40s.

Rain shower chance Monday night, low around 40°.

Warm next Tuesday, high around 60°, but it will come with rain showers.