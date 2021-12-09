Mainly chilly Thursday before a warm-up this weekend

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

It will be mostly cloudy and cold this morning, with temperatures in the lower-20s. It will be mostly cloudy today with a high in the mid-30s.



WARMING OVERNIGHT

Brief evening rain or a snow shower is expected tonight, and it will be mainly cloudy. Temperatures hold steady in the mid-30s overnight, rising into the upper-30s by Daybreak.



WARMER FRIDAY

It will be mostly cloudy Friday and mild. The high is in the lower-50s with a chance for a late-day rain shower.



RAIN, POSSIBLE STORMS FRIDAY OVERNIGHT AND SATURDAY MORNING

Showers are likely Friday night, with a chance for thunderstorms overnight. It will be warm, with a low in the upper-40s. Rain with thunderstorms are possible Saturday.

The early-morning high is expected in the lower-60s, then falling temperatures through the afternoon. The rain is less likely into the mid-to-late afternoon. Winds pick up in the afternoon with 30 mph gusts possible.



COLDER SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY

There is a chance for an early evening shower or rain/snow mix. It will be colder, with a low around 30°.

It is expected to be partly sunny Sunday and colder, with a high in the lower-40s.

Temperatures in the lower-30s are expected, and it will be partly cloudy Sunday night.



DRY WEATHER OVERALL FOR MUCH OF THE WEEK

It will be mostly sunny Monday, with a high in the upper-40s.

Temperatures in the lower-30s are expected and some clouds Monday night.

It will be mostly cloudy Tuesday with a slight shower or sprinkle chance and temperatures in the upper-40s.

Temperatures in the upper-30s are expected for a mild Tuesday night that will be mainly cloudy.

It will be partly sunny and warm Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the mid-50s on both days.