SUNDAY NIGHT

An approaching cold front will lead to more rain and the risk for thunderstorms Sunday night. Rain will become likely toward early morning. Embedded thunderstorms into the early morning hours may produce a little gusty wind. Temps will drop to the mid-50s around daybreak Monday.

MONDAY

We will begin a stretch of a few cooler days Monday. Rain is likely in the morning with thunderstorms possible, too. Skies will be cloudy and morning with showers becoming less steady and widespread into the afternoon. Even though the rain lets up a bit, isolated downpours or thunderstorms remain possible Throughout Monday afternoon and evening. Highs won’t be as warm as the last several days, reaching the middle to upper 60s. Rain showers taper off by Monday night and temps will turn a bit cooler. Lows will drop to the upper 40s by Tuesday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday turns even cooler with highs in the lower to mid-60s under mostly sunny skies. Wednesday will also be cool. Highs will be in the mid-60s with peeks of sunshine and a chance for a stray shower or two. Temps rebound to around 70° next Thursday with mostly cloudy skies and a chance for spotty showers. Friday will be in the mid-80s with partly sunny skies. We stay in the 80s next Saturday with a chance for afternoon and evening rain and thunderstorms.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.