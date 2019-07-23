Low rain chances next few days with plenty of sun

No shortage of sunshine the next couple days and rain chances stay low. There are a few windows for a light shower or sprinkle -- Here's the updated outlook for the week

TONIGHT

Drier, less humid air has taken over and allows for an even cooler night tonight. Expect patchy clouds and a slim chance for a stray sprinkle overnight. Lows drop to the mid-50s.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday is setting up to be another mainly dry and comfortable day. Dew points stay low, keeping that humidity down. We are looking at a mix of sunshine and scattered clouds with a low chance for a stray sprinkle or light shower in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Wednesday night will be a quiet and mainly clear night. Lows return to the mid-50s and dew points remain low.

THURSDAY

The sunshine Thursday will be accompanied by slightly warmer temps. Highs will climb to around 80°. Once again, a stray afternoon shower is possible. The risk looks isolated and is mainly for the afternoon. Dew points will remain at comfortable levels across the area.

LOOKING AHEAD — HEAT AND HUMIDITY RETURN

The workweek ends with temperatures continuing to climb Highs reach the mid-80s Friday with lots of sunshine expected. Dew points begin rising into the weekend, making it feel more humid. The rising dew points will aid in the development of some isolated, pop-up rain and storms into the weekend.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.