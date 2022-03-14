TONIGHT

This will be a quiet and dry night across the Valley. We will have a few clouds around through the night. Temperatures won’t be as cold with lows in the middle to upper 30s.

TUESDAY

Tuesday will be a little different compared to Monday. For starters, we will be looking at more clouds than sun around the region. Skies become mostly cloudy in the morning and will remain mostly cloudy through the afternoon. In addition to the difference in cloud coverage, we are also going to have a chance at a few passing showers or sprinkles. It won’t be a washout but a frontal boundary across the region will be a focal point for a few showers developing in the afternoon and evening. Thankfully, that approaching cold front won’t clear the area and highs will return to the lower to mid-50s.

Rain chances fade into Tuesday night as that cold front retreats back to the north. We will still have lots of clouds around. While a sprinkle isn’t out of the question early, dry weather is expected by daybreak. Skies will be mostly to partly cloudy overnight. Lows drop back toward the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY

This is one of the days to smile about. We will still have plenty of clouds around early in the day but clouds will thin out into the afternoon. Temperatures will be much warmer with highs reaching the lower to mid-60s. It will stay dry all day. Temps will also be a little warmer Wednesday night with lows in the lower 40s. Dry weather continues with a few scattered clouds overnight.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday is also set up to be a nice, spring-like day to enjoy. Highs return to the lower to mid-60s with dry weather and partly sunny skies. The next storm system we need to watch arrives Friday. The day will start dry but doesn’t end that way. It will be mild with highs returning to the 60s and we will have a lot of clouds around as skies become overcast. The approaching storm system brings rain into the afternoon and evening. Highs return to the 60s but will be a little colder behind the storm system this weekend. Saturday will be in the mid-40s with a chance for showers. Spring officially begins Sunday with highs around 50° and an isolated sprinkle possible. Temps will warm back to around 60° next Monday as high pressure returns to the region, bringing lots of sunshine.

