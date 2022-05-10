(WYTV)

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Sunshine and mid 70’s for today. Partly cloudy and upper 40’s tonight.



CONTINUED SUNSHINE WEDNESDAY

Sunshine for Wednesday, high near 80°. Upper 40’s and partly cloudy Wednesday night.



STAYING DRY TO END THE WEEK

High around 80° and mostly sunny Thursday. Low to mid 50’s Thursday night and partly cloudy. Another 80° day for Friday. Increasing clouds.Mid to upper 50’s Friday night and mostly cloudy.



RAIN RETURNS THIS WEEKEND

Clouds and sunshine Saturday, with a chance for an afternoon shower or storm. High in the mid to upper 70’s. Isolated storm chance Saturday night, low in the upper 50’s. Near 80° Sunday with showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Scattered showers and isolated storms Sunday night. Low around 50°.



COOLING WITH LINGERING SHOWER OR STORM MONDAY

Partly sunny with isolated shower or thunderstorm for Monday. High in the mid 60’s. Chance for a lingering shower Monday night, cooler, in the lower 40’s. Partly sunny and cooler for Tuesday. High in the low to mid 60’s.