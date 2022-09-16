(WYTV)

RADAR AND SATELLITE

High pressure continues moving east of the Valley keeping weather dry and calm.

TEMPERATURES

Temperatures will start the day in the low 50s. Highs will be in the low 80s.

DAYBREAK OUTLOOK

You may want a jacket this morning as temperatures are cooler in the low 50s. Also, plan for some patchy fog on the morning commute. Expect sunshine and temperatures in the 70s by noon.

FUTURE TRACKER

Sunny weather is expected for Friday. Temperatures will near 80 this afternoon. Weather looks great for high school football. Temperatures will drop into the upper 50s tonight for lows. More sunshine is expected for Saturday with temperatures staying warm in the low 80s. Clear weather sticks around overnight into Sunday.

TODAY

Mostly sunny skies to wrap up the work week. Temperatures will reach the low 80s.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear weather tonight as temperatures fall into the upper 50s.

SATURDAY

Plan for more sunshine and warm temperatures in the low 80s.

7-DAY OUTLOOK

Clear weather will stick around throughout the weekend with temperatures in the 80s. A chance for showers and thunderstorms comes into play overnight Sunday into Monday (40%). Expect partly cloudy skies for the rest of the 7 day outlook and temperatures in the 80s for the start of fall.