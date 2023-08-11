(WKBN) – A strong wave of low pressure will sweep through the Great Lakes into the weekend. This storm system will produce rain and thunderstorms. Some of the storms may be strong or severe.

This storm system will help create multiple clusters of showers and storms out and ahead of the system. These clusters can produce heavy rain, gusty wind, and hail. Isolated storms may rotate with a higher tornado potential in some locations across the lower Great Lakes.

Where is the storm today?

The wave is pushing into the western Great Lakes Friday. Showers and storms are drifting east with the storm. You can see where the rain and storms are right now on Youngstown Weather Radar.

The graphic below shows where the low pressure system is expected to be at 6 p.m.

When can we expect showers or storms to start locally?

The risk for showers or storms will develop late evening and into Friday night in parts of northern and Northeast Ohio. These clusters will drift east through the night into western Pennsylvania. The exact location where these clusters will initiate is a tough call at this point. The atmospheric dynamics are in place to produce clusters into Friday night. Keep up with our local weather forecast here.

The risk for showers and storms will stick in the forecast overnight. The highest risk for any severe storms through the evening, and tonight, will be west of our part of eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania.

You can see any active Weather Alerts or Warnings close to home here.

The risk for clusters of showers and storms will stick around Saturday morning. These clusters will play a role in the weather Saturday.

What could limit severe potential?

If showers and storms can stick around Saturday morning and keep clouds in place through the late morning, and midday, it will help hold the temperature down. If the temperature remains lower through the afternoon, it will limit the extent of the storm’s intensity.

At this point, it looks like we will turn hot and turn humid as the sun pops out and that will help fuel additional showers and storms into the afternoon and evening.

The temperature is only part of the ingredients needed for storms Saturday. The storm system also has what is known as “shear” with it. There are two types of shear when looking at storm potential in meteorology.

1.) Speed Shear: Speed shear is the increase of wind speed with height in the atmosphere. This is needed to tilt and stretch the updraft in a thunderstorm.

2.) Directional Shear: Directional shear is a change in wind direction with height in the atmosphere. This is needed to help a storm turn/spin with height.

With the weekend storm system, we will have both types of shear in place.

The risk for a strong storm will increase as the cold front and storm system move closer to Eastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania.

The highest potential for strong or severe storms will be Saturday afternoon and evening. The risk will decrease into Saturday night as the cold front sweeps through the area. Again, the morning showers and storms could decrease this potential if the clouds keep our temperature lower throughout the day.

Once the cold front clears the area into Saturday night, the risk for severe storms will move out of our forecast for the rest of the weekend.