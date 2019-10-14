Looking ahead to a chilly Monday

It will be mostly clear and chilly Sunday night....

Mostly clear and chilly tonight with overnight lows in the lower 40s, however, outlying areas and sheltered valleys could have temperatures drop as low as the upper 30s.

A mix of sun and clouds for your Columbus Day 2019, however, the temperatures will be slow to respond after a chilly start. Expect highs only to be in the mid and upper 50s by the afternoon.

Scattered clouds and chilly temperatures again for Monday night into Tuesday as lows will be in the mid-30s.

We will have a brief warm-up on Tuesday with highs jumping a couple degrees above normal with afternoon temperatures in the mid-60s.

Clouds, wind and rain will push into the Valley by Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid-50s and expect a mid-week soaker on Wednesday.

A few lingering showers will be possible on Thursday.

It will be breezy and chilly on Thursday before warming up into the 60s and 70s from Friday on through the upcoming weekend.