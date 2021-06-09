Localized heavy downpour risk continues, pattern change gets underway this weekend

TONIGHT

The scattered afternoon downpours and isolated storms will taper as the sun sets. A stray shower or isolated storm is possible overnight but chances for rain are much lower. It will remain humid with lows in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY

There will be little change to the pattern that we have been stuck in all week. It will remain very humid with dew points in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Temperatures will be in the lower to mid-80s for highs. Once again, an isolated downpour or thunderstorm is possible early in the morning with the risk going up into the late morning. Scattered downpours and thunderstorms will again pop up across the area throughout the afternoon and evening. Pockets of heavy rain are likely and localized areas of flooding or flash flooding will be possible. The scattered rain and storms will again trend more isolated after sunset. Only an isolated shower or a storm is expected overnight with lows in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY

We are going to start seeing the pattern breaking down Friday. It will still be fairly humid and we are still looking at an elevated risk for downpours and thunderstorms, but the chance for rain will shift a little further south. It is a tough call and you should still expect a chance for rain that could be heavy, but the risk will start to come down, especially for Trumbull and Mercer counties. Highs for the day will be in the lower 80s and dew points drop a few degrees and are looking more like lower to mid-60s rather than around 70°. Any rain that does develop will fade after sunset. Thanks to the lower dew points, temperatures have a chance to cool a few more degrees with lows in the lower 60s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday is looking much drier and still muggy but not as humid. There will be a slight chance at an isolated afternoon or early evening shower or storm but the risk is far lower than it has been through the week. Sunday will bring a drop in humidity as a cold front sweeps through the area in the morning. A round of scattered rain or thunderstorms is expected early in the day, followed by clearing of the clouds and much less humid air building into the area Sunday afternoon. Next week will be much less humid for the area and is also looking much cooler mid-week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.