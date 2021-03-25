LIVE: Tracking severe weather in the Valley

If you’re viewing this on the app, click here to watch the live stream.
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN/WYTV) – A strong spring storm will push through our region overnight with high winds.
What to expect:
This evening — Scattered light showers. A small chance for thunder.
Around midnight — An increased chance for showers or storms. Gusty wind increasing.
Midnight through 7 a.m. — Scattered showers or storms. Some may be strong or severe.
High winds will develop between midnight and 3 a.m. with gusts to 40 miles per hour or more.