Little change in the overall pattern the next few days

Dreary skies will continue the next couple days and occasional precipitation, too -- Expecting some thinning in the cloud-cover later in the week. Latest outlook here:

TONIGHT

Pockets of drizzle or flurries will occur this evening and overnight. Temperatures will drop back below freezing overnight, bottoming out around 30° for most of the area by daybreak. This will allow any overnight drizzle to freeze. The chance for isolated freezing drizzle will continue into Tuesday morning. While the chance for widespread slick spots stays low, the chance at some patchy slippery areas (especially bridges/overpasses, driveways/parking lots, and patios/sidewalks) isn’t out of the question.

TUESDAY

More dreary skies ahead Tuesday with mostly overcast conditions expected all day. Enough moisture remains for pockets of drizzle or a few flurries to continue through the day. It will take until about mid-morning for temperatures to warm above the freezing mark, meaning isolated pockets of freezing drizzle are possible through mid-morning. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-30s.

Temperatures return to around 30° for an overnight low Tuesday night. We will also have a slightly better chance at a few snow showers or more widespread drizzle through the night. An isolated coating of snow is possible into daybreak Wednesday

WEDNESDAY

More cloudy skies expected Wednesday. Highs will return to the middle 30s. Lingering flurries or pockets of drizzle are possible through the first half of the day. Any precipitation tapers off into the afternoon. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with lows falling into the upper 20s.

LOOKING AHEAD

The second half of the workweek will feature some thinning of the clouds as high pressure builds into the region. Skies remain mostly cloudy Thursday but the chance for some peeks of sunshine will be increasing into Friday. Both Saturday and Sunday are currently looking dry and look like our best chance at a mix of peeks of sun with scattered clouds. Temperatures won’t warm much through the latter forecast period with highs staying in the middle to near upper 30s.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.