Light snow Monday morning, expect more snow overnight

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers (30%). Little accumulations possible. High: 35
TONIGHT: Snow showers (60%). 1-2″ of additional accumulations possible.
Low: 29
TUESDAY: Early morning snow showers then mostly cloudy (40% AM). High: 41
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 30
WEDNESDAY: Chance for rain/snow mix (40%). High: 42 Low: 38
THURSDAY: Chance for rain showers (40%). High: 52 Low: 36
FRIDAY: Chance for rain/snow mix (40%). High: 42 Low: 35
SATURDAY: Scattered clouds with chance for light snow (20%). High: 45 Low: 31