Light snow Friday, frigid for weekend overnights

(WYTV)

FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Not as frigid this morning. Temperatures in the low to mid 20’s. Light snow overnight, a dusting to an inch. Scattered snow showers today, another inch possible.

Temperatures hold steady in the low to mid 20’s.



FRIGID OVERNIGHTS AHEAD

Cloudy and bitter cold tonight. Low around zero and wind chills about 10 below into Saturday morning. Sunshine with clouds, frigid Saturday in the middle teens.

We fall slightly below zero Sunday morning. Wind chills as cold as 15 below.

Warmer into Sunday afternoon. High in the low to mid 20’s. Chance for afternoon snow showers as an Alberta clipper sweeps through the Valley.

Temperatures in the mid single digits into Monday morning.



WARMING UP HEADING INTO FEBRUARY

Upper 20’s into Monday afternoon and partly sunny.

Low around 20° into Tuesday morning.

We get into the upper 30’s Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies.

Low around 30° into Wednesday morning.

Mostly cloudy and upper 30’s for Wednesday. Chance Wednesday night for a light rain or snow mix.

High around 40° for Wednesday, chance for afternoon rain showers.

Chance for rain shower Wednesday night, low in the mid 30’s.

Mid 40’s for Thursday with scattered rain showers likely.



RETURN TO FEBRUARY REALITY LATE WEEK

Colder into Friday morning, chance for snow showers. Low in the middle teens.

Colder next Friday, chance for snow showers and a high in the mid 20’s.