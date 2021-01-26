Light snow and flurries tonight, additional light snow and colder temps to end the workweek

TONIGHT

Temperatures fall back toward the freezing mark through the evening, changing the light rain and sprinkles back over to light snow showers and flurries. The chance for pockets of light snow will continue through the overnight. Any accumulation will be in the range of a dusting to less than 1″. Lows will settle back into the mid-20s by morning. Any standing water will be able to freeze up so keep an eye out for black ice into Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday will be mainly cloudy and seasonable. High temperatures will be in the lower 30s. Don’t be surprised to encounter a few flurries or a brief, light snow shower. The cloudy skies continue into Wednesday night. We will see the chance for snow showers rising overnight as some lake effect snow develops around the region. Accumulation of 1″ or less is possible by Thursday morning. Lows will be around 20° by daybreak Thursday.

THURSDAY

A colder day ahead Thursday with highs only reaching the mid-20s. It will be another mostly cloudy day with occasional snow showers and flurries. We will have the potential for some daytime accumulation, especially up in the snowbelt. Daytime snowfall of around 1″ or less is possible. With temperatures staying in the 20s, we will also have to keep an eye on road conditions. The colder temperatures make it easier for snow to stick to roadways and occasional quick coatings that slicken up roads will be possible.

The risk for occasional snow showers and flurries will continue Thursday night. Additional light coatings to an isolated 1″ in spots will be possible. Temperatures will drop to the mid-teens with wind chills as low as the upper single digits.

LOOKING AHEAD

The colder temperatures will continue Friday, as will the occasional pockets of snow showers and flurries. Any Friday accumulation will also be very light. Saturday is setting up for another cooler than average day but will come with some peeks of sunshine. The next noteworthy storm is one we will be watching Sunday into Monday. This storm system will also come with the potential for snow but the track remains in question and will determine whether or not we stay all snow or see a changeover to a wintry mix and then rain. The forecast will need to be fine-tuned but as of now we will see at least a chance for snow and a mix Sunday, and additional snow to kick off the month of February. There will also be a chance at some accumulation with this system as well. This is something we will continue to watch and will keep you updated on, both on-air and right here at WYTV.com.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.