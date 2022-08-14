TEMPERATURES

Temperatures are currently in the low to mid 70s. They will be dropping into the low 60s for lows tonight.

RADAR AND SATELLITE

Some light showers have popped up off Lake Erie this afternoon as low pressure moves a warm front eastward. Most of the rain has stayed south of the Valley, but a small chance for pop up showers will remain for tonight.

EVENING OUTLOOK

Plan for mostly cloudy skies with a small chance for a rain shower (30%). Temperatures will be dropping into the low 60s.

DAYBREAK OUTLOOK

Plan for partly sunny skies with a small chance for a shower to start Monday (20%). Temperatures will be in the mid 70s by noon.

FUTURE TRACKER

Any isolated showers will be clearing out into the overnight hours, but a small chance for light rain will remain (20%). Tomorrow will see peeks of sunshine with a small chance for showers and even a possible thunderstorm (30%). The chance for isolated rain and thunderstorms sticks around for Tuesday (30%).

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy skies tonight with a small chance for an isolated shower (30%). Temperatures will fall to around 60 degrees.

MONDAY

Isolated showers are possible with a small chance for a thunderstorm (30%). Temperatures will near 80 for the high.

7-DAY OUTLOOK

Chances for rain and thunderstorms will last into the middle of the week. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s nearing 80 for highs. Once we get past Wednesday, expect partly sunny skies and temperatures to warm up into the mid 80s heading into the weekend. The chance for showers and thunderstorms returns next weekend.