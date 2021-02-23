Light rain chance and seasonal Tuesday

TODAYMajor warm-up over the last 24 hours. We were at 0° Sunday morning. This morning, we're in the low to mid 30s. Snow showers for the morning. It's windy, though, with gusts up to 25 to 30 mph. Early-day high in the mid to upper 30s. Chance for rain/snow mix for the morning. Mainly cloudy skies after 3 p.m.

COOLER TONIGHTWintry mix chance late tonight, with isolated snow showers into the overnight. Low in the upper 20s.

EARLY MIX CHANCE TO PARTLY SUNNY TUESDAYChance for isolated light snow mixing to rain mid-morning Tuesday. High around 40°.Mostly cloudy Tuesday night, with a low around 30°.

WARM FRONT FOR WEDNESDAY, COOLER THURSDAYA push of warmer air for mid-week. Wednesday high in the mid 40s with clouds and some sun at times. Slight chance for a few sprinkles.Partly to mostly cloudy Wednesday night, with a low in the middle 20s.Partly sunny and a high in the mid 30s for a cooler day Thursday.

SEASONAL THURSDAY AND FRIDAYMostly cloudy and a low in the lower 20s Thursday night.Mostly sunny and a high in the upper 30s Friday.Partly cloudy and a low in the upper 20s Friday night.

MILD WEEKEND WITH RAIN SHOWER SATURDAYA warm weather system moves in for the weekend.Partly sunny Saturday with afternoon rain chance. A warmer high in the mid 40s.Scattered rain likely Saturday night, with a low in the mid 30s.Cloudy with slight isolated rain shower chance Sunday. Continued mild temperatures, with a high in the mid to upper 40s.