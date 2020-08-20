Light jacket alert — Thursday morning looking like our coolest AM since mid-June!

Though the morning will be chilly Thursday, temperatures warm nicely for the afternoon -- here's an update on what to plan for and when to watch for a few showers:

TONIGHT

Those fall vibes will be high tonight with a chilly night ahead. Temperatures will drop to around 50° for morning lows. You have to go back to June before finding a night at or below 50°. The last time we hit that stat was June 14th when the low hit 47°. Several spots may be able to dip toward the upper 40s by sunrise. Skies will be clear overnight.

THURSDAY

We add a few degrees to the afternoon high Thursday on what will be another gorgeous day for the Valley. Skies will be mostly sunny and dew points remain low, keeping humidity levels comfy. Highs will rise to the lower 80s, a few degrees warmer than Wednesday. Thursday night will be more of the same, although it is likely to be a couple degrees warmer. Expect clear skies with lows in the mid-50s.

FRIDAY

By Friday, it will be feeling much more summer-y across the region. Expect a mix of sunshine and some scattered clouds through the day. Highs will jump toward the upper 80s, much toastier. We are also looking at a spike in the dew point beginning to take shape. This means it will begin to feel a bit more humid. The added moisture may yield a few isolated showers or a stray thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening. The risk is low and will be mainly to the south of Youngstown. Friday night will be warmer with lows in the lower 60s.

LOOKING AHEAD

The heat and humidity will continue building back into the area for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday are both looking partly sunny and though a washout is unlikely, we will have to keep an eye out for a few hit-and-miss afternoon and evening showers or thunderstorms. The risk for a little wet weather will carry over into the start of the next workweek.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.