Less humid and cooler Friday

FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Isolated early shower this morning. Partly sunny and warm. Upper 60’s and still rather humid with dew points in the mid to upper 60’s.

Dew points will fall today as drier air moves in. We’ll also see cooler temperatures in the low to mid 70’s. Small chance for a morning sprinkle, and partly sunny for the afternoon.



NICE FIRE PIT WEATHER TONIGHT!

Cooler and less humid tonight. Low in the mid 50’s and partly cloudy skies.



SATURDAY WILL BE BETTER WEATHER DAY OF THE WEEKEND

Partly sunny Saturday with a high in the upper 70’s.

Slight shower chance.

Chance for showers Saturday night, with a low around 60°.

Upper 70’s Sunday with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely

into the afternoon.

Scattered showers and storms Sunday night. Low in the mid 60’s.



WARMER AND RETURN TO HUMID, UNSTABLE WEATHER NEXT WEEK

Mid 80’s into Monday with a surge of warmer and more humid weather.

Isolated showers or thunderstorms and partly sunny.

Upper 60’s and muggy Monday night. Chance for isolated showers and storms.

Warm and humid Tuesday. High in the mid to upper 80’s and chance for isolated showers or storms into the afternoon and evening.

Mid to upper 60’s Tuesday night with isolated showers or storms. High in the low

to mid 80’s Wednesday.

Partly sunny and isolated shower or storm chance.

Upper 60’s Wednesday night with isolated shower or storm, mainly early.

Cooler Thursday, with a high around 80°. Partly sunny with isolated showers or storms.

Mid to upper 60’s with an isolated shower or storm Thursday night.

Cooler Friday, with a high in the upper 70’s with isolated showers or storms under partly sunny skies.