(WYTV)- Four and a half million adults have chronic liver disease in this country.

It’s not a sudden disease, drink a lot and you can develop it. Hepatitis can bring it on and so can genetics.

The liver is the largest internal organ in your body. It controls our metabolism, it helps digest our food and it gets rid of toxic substances in the body. Doctors have few options when it comes to dealing with it.

The liver can come from someone who has died but another option is a slice of a living liver. It grows to full size in the recipient’s body and the same thing happens in the donor’s body. What’s left regenerates itself.

“Once liver disease advances, the only way we can reverse the process and give the patient their life back is by replacing the liver,” said Dr. Bashar Aquel of the Mayo Clinic.

With living donor liver transplantation, both segments of the liver will grow back to almost the normal size within 90 days after the transplant operation. Becoming an organ donor can be as easy as checking a box on your driver’s license.

Chronic liver disease is different than acute liver disease, which can come on quickly and may appear after an injury or with a virus.