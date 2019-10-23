Leaf raking in the forecast after a breezy Wednesday

It's not going to be as warm tonight or through your Wednesday. We are also looking a decent breeze that'll bring down some of the leaves -- Nicest days to rake here:

TONIGHT

We turn cooler tonight with temperatures approaching the upper 40s by 11PM. Clouds will clear out through the evening but a few more filter back in overnight. It will remain a little breezy with lows falling to the lower to mid-40s by daybreak.

WEDNESDAY

We’ve got another breezy day that will work to strip some of the leaves off the trees. Winds will be between 10-20 MPH with gusts to 35MPH possible at times. It will stay dry and expect lots of sunshine with a few scattered clouds–a nice fall day to make some progress on picking up the leaves. We will be cooler for the day with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday night stays dry with a few patchy clouds around. Temperatures will fall to the mid-40s.

THURSDAY

This will be one of the better yardwork days in the extended forecast. We will have peeks of sunshine with some clouds working through the area. It will warm to the lower 60s and winds won’t be as gusty.

LOOKING AHEAD

Another cold front approaches Friday with cooler temperatures and the chance for some showers. We will also be monitoring for some weekend showers. The temperatures stay more seasonable through the majority of the extended forecast.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above.