(WKBN) — Our break in the weather this week will end early Friday morning as a winter storm system sweeps into our area.

The storm will bring the risk for bursts of moderate snow and the chance for rain to mix in at times. The precipitation type depends on the track of the storm.

This large storm system will sweep through our region passing almost directly overtop of the area. This will play a large role in the amount of rain or snow out of the storm system.

The rain and snow line will try to split a big part of our region. The more rain, the less snow you can expect.

Recent models continue to hint at the storm trying to shift south. A little wiggle in the storm track will create a big difference in snow totals. That wiggle could be north or south.

If the center of the storm drifts north, we will see more rain. If the storm drifts south, we will see more snow.

The storm will pull in colder air behind it for the weekend. Look for snow showers to continue into Friday night and Saturday.

Timing out the winter storm and looking at snow totals

Thursday: Dry with scattered clouds and sun.

High: Middle 40s

Thursday night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers by early morning.

Low: Around 30°

Friday: Snow likely. Rain will mix in at times through morning, especially south of Youngstown, Ohio. Watching Storm track. Moderate snow possible.

High: Middle 30s

Friday night: Snow showers likely.

Low: Upper 20s

An early look at snowfall totals into Friday night

An early look at snowfall totals from late winter storm. This could change if storm track shifts,

The amount of snow will hinge on the track of this storm. If it drifts north, we will see more rain and less snow. If the storm drifts south, we will see heavier snow.

You can expect a heavy wet snow as temperatures will remain near the 32°F mark. It will be slushy wet snow to shovel.

Temperatures will stay cold through the weekend and into next week with more lake effect snow expected. Winter is trying to hold on this year.