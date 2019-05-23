Late morning storms and humid Thursday

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Cloudy and mild early this morning. Temperatures in the lower 60’s. A line of thunderstorms is racing across the Northern tier of Ohio. This line looks to impact the Valley mid morning around 10am-11am. This line of storms has a narrow line of heavy rain and lightning. There is also history of strong straight line winds as the leading edge moves through. Power outages and downed trees or limbs is possible. This area of rain and storms clears the area into early afternoon. Another round of showers into late afternoon and early evening. If we have afternoon sunshine this could prime the area for another round of storms late day into early evening. High today around 80° and humid.

COOLING TONIGHT AND FRIDAY

Cooler tonight with partly cloudy skies into Friday. Low in the lower 50’s. Partly sunny and cooler for Friday, high in the lower 70’s. Warmer air starts to move in Friday night, low in the mid to upper 50’s.

UNSTABLE AIR FOR THE WEEKEND

As warm air returns to the Valley Saturday, we’ll see another risk for strong storms. High Saturday in the lower 80’s. Warm Saturday night with a chance for scattered storms. Low in the lower 60’s. Scattered storms likely for Sunday as well. High around 80°. Rain and storms possible for Monday, with partly sunny skies and a high in the upper 70’s.

AFTERNOON STORMS IN THE HEAT MID-WEEK

Heating up for Tuesday and Wednesday. High in the low to mid 80’s both days. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is also possible both days, mainly in the afternoon and evening.

COOLING THURSDAY

Cooler on Thursday, with an early morning shower chance. High in the low to mid 70’s.

