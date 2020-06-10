Late Evening Update: Tracking potential for strong to severe storms Wednesday

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday is looking like a day where you need to stay weather alert. The day begins with very muggy conditions as dew points continue climbing to around 70° overnight. Morning lows will be in the mid-70s. There is an elevated risk for strong to severe thunderstorms across the region, especially into the evening. Look for a mix of sun and some scattered clouds through the morning. Temperatures will rise toward the mid-80s by noon. Highs for the afternoon will be around 90° and with the high dew points, it will feel much warmer. Heat indices are likely to reach the middle to upper 90s.

The risk for thunderstorms will be climbing through the afternoon. The thunderstorm chances look pretty isolated through mid-afternoon. Through that time, isolated strong storms are possible, between about 3PM – 7PM. The risk for severe storms will continue to rise into the late evening as a strong cold front sweeps through the region. A line of storms is expected to develop just ahead of the cold front with some isolated storm cells firing ahead of the initial line through the evening. Any of these thunderstorms may be strong to severe, with the risk for any severe thunderstorms tapering off after 2AM. After the late-evening line of storms clears the area, humidity drops and the chance for rain will quickly end. Overnight lows drop to the mid-60s.

Severe Threats Wednesday

The chance for strong to severe storms will rise through the afternoon. It is looking like our risk for storms will be fairly isolated between 3PM – 7PM. The risk for severe storms will continue rising into late evening, with scattered strong to severe storms possible through about 2AM. Severe wind gusts and large hail are the primary threats. The tornado threat is also somewhat elevated. Rotating, tornadic storms are a greater threat through central and western Ohio but a few of those storms may maintain their strength as they move into our area. We will need to monitor storms closely with the potential for isolated tornadoes. There will also be an elevated localized flooding threat with very high moisture content in the atmosphere for storms to feed off of as they track through the region.

THURSDAY

Thursday won’t be as hot and will be much less humid. Overall, it is looking like a beautiful day. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day with highs climbing to around 80°. Thursday night will be a bit cooler. Expect mostly clear skies with lows in the middle to upper 50s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday is also looking like a pretty nice day with some sun and low humidity. Highs will be in the middle 70s but turn much cooler into the weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday drop to the upper 60s to around 70°. A few showers are possible Saturday and an isolated shower or sprinkle is possible Sunday, too. The cooler temperatures will carry over into early next week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.